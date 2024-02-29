Soros Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 60.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 38.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,817,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 37.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 269,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HCP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.4 %

HCP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $492,351.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $492,351.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,425.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777,817 shares of company stock valued at $18,077,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

