Tyler Stone Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 193,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,282. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

