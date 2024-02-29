Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $2.96 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Entergy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ETR traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $100.75. The company had a trading volume of 106,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average is $98.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

