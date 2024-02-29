Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 257 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.73. 842,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,332. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.