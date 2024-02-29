Caxton Associates LP Acquires 1,547 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the second quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the third quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NICE by 329.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.55.

NICE Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,886. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.99 and a 200-day moving average of $193.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.