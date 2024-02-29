ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $776.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $744.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

