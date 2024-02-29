CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $707,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $379.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.05 and its 200-day moving average is $355.56.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

