Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank's holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477,173 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

About Nokia Oyj

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

