Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Invests $224,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Parcel Service Stock Performance
NYSE UPS opened at $147.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day moving average is $154.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.
United Parcel Service Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
