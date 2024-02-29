Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 1,125 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $124.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average is $117.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.