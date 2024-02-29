Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

