UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,550 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 194,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $100.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Articles

