Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 189.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $390.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $392.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.