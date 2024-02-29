Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

