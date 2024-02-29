The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $54,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $147.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

