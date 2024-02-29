California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 163,479 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,479 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Exelon worth $55,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $413,260,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in Exelon by 1,558.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,236,000 after buying an additional 3,719,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after buying an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

