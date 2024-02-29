Toronto Dominion Bank Has $38.87 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,092.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,093.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,004.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $965.35.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

