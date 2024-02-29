Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

