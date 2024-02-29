Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 213.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 188.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,667.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.