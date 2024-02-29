Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 289 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3 %

NVDA stock opened at $776.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $614.92 and a 200 day moving average of $512.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

