Truist Financial Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $258.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $244.00 to $258.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $238.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day moving average is $213.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $241.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

