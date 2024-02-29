Caxton Associates LP Raises Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 37.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $367.59. 69,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,197. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $132.72 and a one year high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.14.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

