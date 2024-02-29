Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.6 %

VRSK traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.48. The company had a trading volume of 66,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $174.99 and a one year high of $251.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

