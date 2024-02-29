786,588 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 786,588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 2,573,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,519,026. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

Get Our Latest Report on LUMN

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler purchased 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Fowler bought 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.