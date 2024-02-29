Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 45,371 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,371 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BZH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 302,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 152.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 292,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,411,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.99. 33,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $977.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.