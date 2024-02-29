30,877 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $368,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of SLG stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 528,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,317. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -33.00%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

