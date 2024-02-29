Caxton Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after buying an additional 1,923,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ARE traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.41. 115,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,576. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 230.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.