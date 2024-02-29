Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.86. 262,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $175.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

