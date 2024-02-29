Caxton Associates LP Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 314.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 261.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after buying an additional 849,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $113.75. 178,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,276. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $114.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

