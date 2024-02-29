Caxton Associates LP Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 2,850.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262,746 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Lufax worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lufax by 148.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. Bank of America cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

Lufax Stock Performance

Lufax stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 1,579,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

