Caxton Associates LP Takes $1.29 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,445 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.35. 220,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,774. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.29.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.