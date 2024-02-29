Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.06% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OIH traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $300.54. 103,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.55 and a 200-day moving average of $319.25. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $246.04 and a 52 week high of $364.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

