Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $628.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,163. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $636.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.29.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

About Cintas



Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

