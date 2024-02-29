Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 225 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $91.15.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

