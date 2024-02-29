Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.17. 561,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485,835. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

