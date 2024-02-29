Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,752 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.18. The company had a trading volume of 124,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,115. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

