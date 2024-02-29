Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.40.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.67. 58,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $103.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

