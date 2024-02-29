Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 22,464 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,522 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,099,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 320,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

PFF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 493,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,664. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.