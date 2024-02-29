Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,543,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 155,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Corning by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

Corning stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

