Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $4.15 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.87. The company had a trading volume of 55,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,935. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.77.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

