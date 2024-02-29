Ancora Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $530.44. 57,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $536.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.64.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

