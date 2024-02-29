Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.24. 397,143 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

