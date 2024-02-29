Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 3,413 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.17. 58,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,655. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $240.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

