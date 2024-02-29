Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 1,926 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. 13,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,183. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $391.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 5,066.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTO

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.