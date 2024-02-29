Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.7 %

SHW traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $332.10. The company had a trading volume of 210,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,512. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $332.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.26.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,157,492. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.