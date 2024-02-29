Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Golden Entertainment worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 609,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 371,850 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 389,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,186 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.07. 2,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,574. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Activity at Golden Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $414,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 643,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,397,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

