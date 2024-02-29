Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $77.78.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

