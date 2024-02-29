Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Atlanta Braves worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,521,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 30.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BATRK shares. StockNews.com lowered Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,569. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

