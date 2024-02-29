80,955 Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Howard Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,708,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,461,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.21. 12,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,317. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 3,485 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $260,887.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,842,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,515,039.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $260,887.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,842,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,515,039.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Carman sold 700 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $59,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,591.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,075 shares of company stock worth $529,871 and have sold 2,608 shares worth $215,112. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.