Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.650-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65 to $4.75 EPS.
Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.2 %
KTB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 197,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
