Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.650-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65 to $4.75 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

KTB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 197,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.40.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

